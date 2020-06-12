Paper Mario: The Origami King trailer features partner roster and combat The latest Paper Mario: The Original King trailer showed us the cast of characters that will join Mario, as well as the new ring combat system.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is looking like a charming return to the papercraft universe of Mario RPGs, featuring an all-new adventure with interesting combat mechanics, fun characters, and another journey for Mario to save Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom. In the latest trailer, we got a look at the cast of characters that will be joining Mario as well as an interesting new ring combat system that allows players to arrange enemies or themselves for bonus effects.

The new Paper Mario: The Origami King trailer launched on the Nintendo of America Twitter and Nintendo YouTube on June 12, 2020. Returning in this game are a roster of partners who may help Mario in combat. Though their support in fights wasn’t explicit, it seems partners will be joining Mario to fight his foes in some way or another again. Partners shown included an origami being known as Olivia, Professor Toad, an amnesiac Bob-omb known as Bobby, Koopa wizard Kamuk, and even Bowser Jr. and King Bowser himself (although the latter is in a folded up form).

The combat in Paper Mario: The Origami King is taking an interesting spin this time around. When normal combat engages, players will see rings of foes in broken arrangements. At the start, players have a timed opportunity to quickly arrange foes and line them up to gain combat bonuses for Mario. With bosses, Mario spins the rings to make paths to them that can also result in bonus damage and other creative effects.

Paper Mario: The Origami King surprised us with an announcement out of nowhere and a July 17, 2020 release date to go with it. Though it remains to be seen if it can top the likes of Thousand Year Door. The Origami is looking like a refreshing return to the papercraft Mario universe this Summer.