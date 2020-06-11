SnowRunner celebrates 1 million player milestone with free Rift map update Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive launched a free map in SnowRunner's latest update as they revealed that over 1 million players have explored its rugged trails.

SnowRunner is a tough labor of love for both the developers and players alike as you take up a number of vehicles to do various jobs across the vast and varied wilderness of the game. But it’s a formula that has continued to garner praise from its fans. Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive announced that over 1 million players had taken on the gear shifting grind in SnowRunner, and celebrated with a free update for players featuring new challenging environment map, the Rift.

Saber Interactive’s Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick revealed SnowRunner’s 1 million player milestone and Rift update in a Focus Home Interactive YouTube video on June 11, 2020.

“It’s been incredible to watch this community grow so much, so quickly,” Hollis-Leick said. “We’d like to extend a huge thank to all of you who have made this journey possible so far, and we’re excited to take the next step by offering the first of many free post-launch updates.”

The update features all-new environment known as The Rift. Taking place in the Tamir region in Buryatia, Russia. The new map is a rocky canyon map featuring verdant forests, mountainous terrain, and mining villages. You can have a look at it in action below.

It’s no surprise that SnowRunner draws in such love from its audience. It’s a tough game, but it remains faithful to the love of Spintires physics, different vehicles, and the very strenuous relationship between the two. Our Shacknews review was among the heaps of praise that have gone into the satisfying grind that SnowRunner presents in its every mission and endeavor. Between praise for the outstanding vehicle design, upgraded visuals, already potent amount of content in the base game, and more, it did well to earn its 9 from us, as well as the attention of 1 million players.

As the Rift update launches, get ready to take on new adventures in the mining region. You can probably expect us to do the same soon enough as well.