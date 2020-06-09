Future Xbox bundles will use Digital Direct instead of game codes New Xbox bundles featuring consoles and games will no longer come with codes, but a new delivery system to help you get the titles you purchased.

Xbox users will soon have a different way to redeem games from bundles in the future, starting with the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle.

The new method is known as Digital Direct, and it will bypass codes by simply allowing you to have content delivered directly to your console. Games, DLC, subscriptions, and anything else you're supposed to get on your system will simply be delivered automatically.

You'll be able to claim the content owed to you during setup, and after that you can find anything you were sent under My Games & Apps. If you'd prefer, you can claim later, and the code will be tied to the Microsoft Account that stakes a claim.

Having already received the Cyberpunk 2077 system, I can also confirm this is correct, as the game will be delivered to my console later this year when it releases. There's additional information via the official Xbox page about the delivery options as well.

"During the Setup Process for your new console, the content and service offers attached to the console will appear to redeem," the page reads. "Click “Claim it” to redeem each item. Once redeemed, your content can be found in your digital library under My Games & Apps. You can also redeem any item at a later date if you so choose."

Hopefully this new system doesn't come with its own set of hiccups.