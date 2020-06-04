Digital Extremes donates $25,000 to Black Lives Matter to combat racism "We are world makers - and we should do more to make both our virtual world and real world welcoming."

Digital Extremes is working to help stop the spread of racism while donating to causes that matter. In the wake of the murder of a Black man named George Floyd, the company has decided to join the cacophony of other businesses and individuals working toward equality.

The Warframe developer made it very clear that it had noble intentions as it announced plans to start making good on its official Twitter account.

"We are world makers - and we should do more to make both our virtual world and real world welcoming," read Digital Extremes' initial tweet. "While our job is to build an escape, we must also focus on paying attention to the world as justice is demanded for Black lives. We amplify that demand for just. And we must listen and learn how to do better."

We have made a $25,000 donation to @Blklivesmatter in support of our previous statement.



We are also in the process of updating our player systems to better protect against hate speech and racism, including zero-tolerance chat policies. https://t.co/Uv7WDBssdw — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) June 4, 2020

But the company didn't stop there, as it took to the official Warframe Twitter account to announce a monetary pledge.

It looks like Warframe fans have a developer they can be proud of that is standing up against the injustices in the Black community all over the world.