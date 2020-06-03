Slay the Spire climbs the tower on iOS later in June Slay the Spire's journey is finally ready to make the jump from PC and consoles to mobile devices, with an iOS release planned later this month.

Slay the Spire is a digital card game unlike many others on the market. Rather than focus on PvP, it's more about embarking on a solo adventure more in the vein of Dungeons & Dragons. And if you haven't experienced that on PC or consoles to this point, developer Mega Crit is about to bring it to mobile devices, specifically iOS.

An iOS screenshot for Slay the Spire

Mega Crit posted the announcement on Steam on Wednesday evening. The developer hasn't released a specific date for the mobile version of Slay the Spire just yet, but notes that they will have more information during this weekend's Guerrilla Collective online digital games festival, hosted by Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller and produced by the team at The MIX (Media Indie Exchange).

Slay the Spire is a cool mashup of deck-building and dungeon crawling, one that utilizes card battling mechanics and mixes in pen-and-paper RPG events. Let's take a look back at our review:

There is a lot to like about Slay the Spire and Mega Crit have done a fantastic job of blending deck-building with the replayability of a rogue-like. It’s this unique mash-up that really helps to bring the game world to life, and while there isn’t much story or lore to be found throughout, the world feels alive enough to keep you engrossed and playing through it again and again, no matter how many times you die or manage to beat the final boss.

Slay the Spire will go for $9.99 USD when it launches on the App Store later in June. An Android version will come sometime in the future. In the meantime, the game is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And if you want to jump in for the first time, you'll want to read up on how to get started.