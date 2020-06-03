New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Slay the Spire climbs the tower on iOS later in June

Slay the Spire's journey is finally ready to make the jump from PC and consoles to mobile devices, with an iOS release planned later this month.
Ozzie Mejia
4

Slay the Spire is a digital card game unlike many others on the market. Rather than focus on PvP, it's more about embarking on a solo adventure more in the vein of Dungeons & Dragons. And if you haven't experienced that on PC or consoles to this point, developer Mega Crit is about to bring it to mobile devices, specifically iOS.

An iOS screenshot for Slay the Spire
Mega Crit posted the announcement on Steam on Wednesday evening. The developer hasn't released a specific date for the mobile version of Slay the Spire just yet, but notes that they will have more information during this weekend's Guerrilla Collective online digital games festival, hosted by Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller and produced by the team at The MIX (Media Indie Exchange).

Slay the Spire is a cool mashup of deck-building and dungeon crawling, one that utilizes card battling mechanics and mixes in pen-and-paper RPG events. Let's take a look back at our review:

Slay the Spire will go for $9.99 USD when it launches on the App Store later in June. An Android version will come sometime in the future. In the meantime, the game is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And if you want to jump in for the first time, you'll want to read up on how to get started.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 3, 2020 7:25 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Slay the Spire climbs the tower on iOS later in June

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 3, 2020 7:34 PM

      Honestly, I haven't played much ever since the Watcher came out but that's fine. That game really had me by it's claws for a while, there.

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 3, 2020 7:34 PM

        *its

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 3, 2020 7:53 PM

        I'm on ascension level 8 with all characters. slowly chipping away. havent used any card deck build strategies available online yet either, hoping if I get stuck, it will be my lifeline

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 3, 2020 7:56 PM

          Ascension 8? God damn. I got to like... Ascension 2 or 3 and bounced off at that point. Challenge is fun, but without more unlocks it just feels like challenge for challenge's sake alone. Not enough to really grab me.

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 3, 2020 8:26 PM

      FINALLY. this makes me very happy.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 3, 2020 8:28 PM

      Excellent. Will be triple dipping in this (Switch and PC).

      Probably not if it comes to Android though, I don't game on my phone at all anymore. iPad definitely and would be the best way to play.

    • yAak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 3, 2020 9:40 PM

      Why’d this take so long?

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 3, 2020 9:42 PM

      DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM

