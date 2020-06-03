New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Last of Us Part 2 developer diary details new locations, factions

A couple of weeks ahead of the game's official drop, we're getting a deeper look at the world of The Last of Us Part 2.

Brittany Vincent
The Last of Us Part 2 is nearly upon us, and it's been one heck of a wait. Sony knows this, and has been gracing us with plenty of content to keep us held over until then.

The latest video to come from the publisher as well as developer Naughty Dog is a quick developer diary that takes viewers into the game world, detailing locations, factions, and threats that players will be up against.

This is the fourth and final developer diary, after installments that explored the story gameplay, and details before this one. If you prefer to go in fresh, you might want to skip out on the entirety of the video series. 

One of the latest glimpses we had of The Last of Us Part 2 came in the form of a new gameplay video during a special PlayStation State of Play. We got to see 20 minutes of Ellie's journey as well as some of the game's warring factions, a woman playing a PS Vita being murdered, and an encounter with a woman that looked pretty tense.

It certainly looks like we're in for a bumpy ride when The Last of Us Part 2 debuts as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on June 19. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates. 

