Gigantamax Raids for June 2020 - Pokemon Sword & Shield There are over a dozen Gigantamax Pokemon inhabiting Dens in Pokemon Sword & Shield this month. Here's what players can expect to see in June 2020.

Even with a new expansion on the way, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are continuing to bring Dynamax raids to the base version of Pokemon Sword & Shield. Those include Max Raid battles that contain rarer and more powerful Gigantamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Pokemon are special forms of Dynamax Pokemon. They stand out as ones that can use signature G-Max Moves, moves that are usually not available to other Dynamax Pokemon.

The Gigantamax Raid battles for June 2020 were revealed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company earlier this week. And there are quite a few of them this time around in order to help build anticipation for The Isle of Armor later this mohnth. Here's what trainers can catch for the month of June:

Gigantamax Raids for June 2020 - Pokemon Sword & Shield

For this month, over a dozen Gigantamax Pokemon are showing up in Wild Area Dens. The Pokemon that you encounter will vary depending on whether you own Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. The one lone Pokemon that will appear in both versions is Gigantamax Snorlax. We'll go over which Pokemon appear in which version in just a moment.

Remember that Gigantamax Pokemon will only appear in 5-Star Max Raid Battles. Anything less than that will contain a common Dynamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Max Raid encounters can be easily spotted by finding a beaming purple light emanating from a Pokemon Den. In order to take part in 5-Star Max Raid Battles, players must have the Dragon Badge, which is the eighth and final gym badge owned by Raihan in the Hammerlocke Gym.

Also, you must connect to the internet to take part in a Max Raid Battle. Make sure to connect your Nintendo Switch to the internet when prompted.

Let's look at the special G-Max moves used by this month's Pokemon, starting with Snorlax, which will appear in both Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Snorlax (G-Max Replenish): This inflicts heavy damage and has a 50% chance of restoring any Berries consumed by the user or its allies. this includes any Berries used through the Fling move, however it cannot recover Berries destroyed by moves such as Knock Off.

The following Pokemon will only appear in Pokemon Sword. Here are their G-Max moves:

Gengar (G-Max Terror) : This deals Ghost-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. When hit, opponents can no longer escape.

: This deals Ghost-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. When hit, opponents can no longer escape. Kingler (G-Max Foam Burst) : This inflicts Water-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It also harshly lowers the Speed stat of opposing Pokemon.

: This inflicts Water-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It also harshly lowers the Speed stat of opposing Pokemon. Lapras (G-Max Resonance) : This move deals Ice-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also reduce any incoming damage for five turns.

: This move deals Ice-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also reduce any incoming damage for five turns. Garbodor (G-Max Malodor) : This move will inflict Poison-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also poison any targets hit.

: This move will inflict Poison-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also poison any targets hit. Corviknight (G-Max Wind Rage) : This move inflicts Flying-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also destroy Reflect and Light Screen, as well as remove Spikes, Stealth Rock, and any terrains from the field.

: This move inflicts Flying-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also destroy Reflect and Light Screen, as well as remove Spikes, Stealth Rock, and any terrains from the field. Appletun (G-Max Sweetness) : This move inflicts Grass-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also healing the user and any allies of all status conditions.

: This move inflicts Grass-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also healing the user and any allies of all status conditions. Toxtricity (Amped Form) (G-Max Stun Shock) : Toxtricity received a Gigantamax form back in February and received G-Max Stun Shock, which inflicts Electric-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It has a chance to either Poison or Paralyze targets, depending on the move it's based on.

: Toxtricity received a Gigantamax form back in February and received G-Max Stun Shock, which inflicts Electric-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It has a chance to either Poison or Paralyze targets, depending on the move it's based on. Centiskorch (G-Max Centiferno) : This inflicts Fire-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally and also binds the primary target in flames, dealing additional damage for five turns. If Centiskorch faints or switches out before the five turns are up, the binding effect will remain in place.

: This inflicts Fire-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally and also binds the primary target in flames, dealing additional damage for five turns. If Centiskorch faints or switches out before the five turns are up, the binding effect will remain in place. Grimmsnarl (G-Max Snooze) : This inflicts Dark-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally and has a chance of making the primary target drowsy. If the target becomes drowsy, it will fall asleep at the start of the next turn.

: This inflicts Dark-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally and has a chance of making the primary target drowsy. If the target becomes drowsy, it will fall asleep at the start of the next turn. Alcremie (G-Max Finale) : This deals Fairy-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It also restores significant HP to the user and its allies.

: This deals Fairy-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It also restores significant HP to the user and its allies. Duraludon (G-Max Depletion): This inflicts Dragon-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. If a target used a move prior to being hit by this, that move's PP will be reduced by two.

The following Pokemon will only appear in Pokemon Shield. Here are their G-Max moves:

Charizard (G-Max Wildfire) : This inflicts Fire-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will inflict further, significant damage on any non-Fire type target for four more turns.

: This inflicts Fire-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will inflict further, significant damage on any non-Fire type target for four more turns. Butterfree (G-Max Befuddle) : This inflicts Bug-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It has a chance to poison, paralyze, or put all opponents to sleep.

: This inflicts Bug-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It has a chance to poison, paralyze, or put all opponents to sleep. Machamp (G-Max Chi Strike) : This inflicts Fighting-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also grant the user and its allies the Focus Energy effect, increasing its chances to a Critical Hit on the next turn.

: This inflicts Fighting-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also grant the user and its allies the Focus Energy effect, increasing its chances to a Critical Hit on the next turn. Orbeetle (G-Max Gravitas) : This inflicts Psychic-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. Gravity will be intensified for the next five turns, grounding all targets and increasing all accuracy slightly.

: This inflicts Psychic-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. Gravity will be intensified for the next five turns, grounding all targets and increasing all accuracy slightly. Drednaw (G-Max Stonesurge) : This deals Water-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It also adds a Stealth Rock effect, inflicting damage to any incoming opposing Pokemon.

: This deals Water-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It also adds a Stealth Rock effect, inflicting damage to any incoming opposing Pokemon. Coalossal (G-Max Volcalith) : This deals Rock-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will inflict further, significant damage on any non-Rock type target for four more turns.

: This deals Rock-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will inflict further, significant damage on any non-Rock type target for four more turns. Flapple (G-Max Tartness) : This deals Grass-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. All targets will have their evasiveness stat reduced.

: This deals Grass-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. All targets will have their evasiveness stat reduced. Sandaconda (G-Max Sandblast) : This inflicts Ground-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally and also binds the primary target in sand, dealing additional damage for five turns. If Sandaconda faints or switches out before the five turns are up, the binding effect will remain in place.

: This inflicts Ground-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally and also binds the primary target in sand, dealing additional damage for five turns. If Sandaconda faints or switches out before the five turns are up, the binding effect will remain in place. Toxtricity (Low Key Form) (G-Max Stun Shock) : Toxtricity received a Gigantamax form back in February and received G-Max Stun Shock, which inflicts Electric-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It has a chance to either Poison or Paralyze targets, depending on the move it's based on.

: Toxtricity received a Gigantamax form back in February and received G-Max Stun Shock, which inflicts Electric-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It has a chance to either Poison or Paralyze targets, depending on the move it's based on. Hatterene (G-Max Smite) : This deals Fairy-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also confuse all opponents.

: This deals Fairy-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also confuse all opponents. Copperajah (G-Max Steelsurge): This will inflict Steel-type damage to a target and its adjacent ally. It will also create a Steel-based spike hazard for any incoming Pokemon. The damage caused it amplified against Pokemon weak to Steel-types.

For more information on June's Gigantamax Pokemon, be sure to check out the Pokemon website. And for more on Pokemon Sword & Shield, be sure to check out our continuing Pokemon Sword & Shield coverage.