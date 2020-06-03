EVO Online registration opens June 5 The online fighting tournament opens for registration this week.

EVO Championship Series is one of the premiere names in the world of esports. Held anually, this event features a number of fighting game tournaments, including some of the most popular titles in the genre. As with most major in-person events, EVO 2020 was canceled over coronavirus concerns and has transitioned to an online format. It was announced today that registration for EVO Online will open up on June 5.

Those looking to register for EVO Online can do so for free on the organization's website. Registration will be open to players in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Europe on June 5, 2020 starting at 12PM PT. When registering, players can choose from one or more of the following games: Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, and Them's Fightin' Herds. Most notably, Nintendo’s hit fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be absent from EVO Online.

EVO Online will be held entirely online, as it’s not yet safe to host large in-person gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of this, EVO has partnered with Project HOPE to raise money for proper equipment and training for healthcare workers on the frontline fighting against the coronavirus. Those looking to donate can do so by purchasing EVO Online merchandise.

Evo Online registration opens Friday! pic.twitter.com/x7yfxZ3FTi — EVO (@EVO) June 3, 2020

Those looking to throw their hat in the ring will be able to do so on June 5 when registration opens. EVO has posted the official links to register for those in all regions:

The links are currently dead, but will be up when registration is open. Registration will remain open and free to all competitors until June 28 at 8PM PT. EVO Online will release the full tournament schedule here on June 26. The event will be broadcasted live on their Twitch channel.