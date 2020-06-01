New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of June 1, 2020

It's summertime, but the livin' ain't always easy. Let your friends at Shacknews help you get your mind off of things. Our weekly livestream schedule.

Chris Jarrard
2

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff. 




Monday, June 1

Indiel-icious with TJ Denzer - 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET. Join TJ for a look at indie gems found off the beaten path. 

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM ET. This week the SmashCast crew returns.

Tuesday, June 2

The Blake Show - Blake Morse tries to survive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PSVR.

Wednesday, June 3

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET

Let's Play Hitman 2 with Bill Lavoy - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 4

ShackStaff roundtable discussion of E4

Friday, June 5

The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

