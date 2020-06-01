Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of June 1, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.









Monday, June 1

Indiel-icious with TJ Denzer - 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET. Join TJ for a look at indie gems found off the beaten path.

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM ET. This week the SmashCast crew returns.

Tuesday, June 2

The Blake Show - Blake Morse tries to survive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PSVR.

Wednesday, June 3

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET

Let's Play Hitman 2 with Bill Lavoy - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 4

ShackStaff roundtable discussion of E4

Friday, June 5

The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties.