Xur's location and wares for May 29, 2020 - Destiny 2 Learn Xur's location and wares for May 29, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone, which means it’s time for Xur to arrive in Destiny 2 once more. If you’re looking to pick up some goodies from the Exotic salesmen, then we can help. Here’s Xur’s location and wares for May 29, 2020.

Xur location and wares for May 29, 2020

Destiny 2 has quite a bit going on right now. With the end of Season of the Worthy coming up, and The Almighty now visible in the sun during certain parts of the day, fans of the Bungie shooter are on high alert. If you’ve got Legendary Shards to spend, then Xur will gladly take them when he arrives this afternoon at 1pm ET.

You can find Xur in the Hanger at the Tower.

Xur can be found over in the Hangar at the Tower. Make your way over to the Exotic vendor and interact with him to get a look at his full inventory. Can’t log in just yet? Here’s what Xur has to offer:

Crown of Tempests Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Doom Fang Pauldron Exotic Titan Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

The Bombardiers Exotic Hunter Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Prospector Exotic Grenade Launcher - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If there’s anything on the list that you don’t already have, then we highly recommend picking it up. This will ensure that you have access to anything later on, should Bungie adjust any of the current offerings and make them better. It’s also just a good idea to fill up your Collections anyway, as you can then show off how much you accomplished in the looter shooter.

If you’re running low on shards, then you can check out our guide on how to get Legendary Shards for more info. You can also head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for tons of content put together by veterans of the game to help ensure that you have the most direct and up-to-date information available.