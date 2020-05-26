The Almighty has been spotted in Destiny 2 The Cabal's massive superweapon is on its way to Earth and observant Guardians can now spot the outline of The Almighty by looking up at the sun.

The Almighty is coming. All season long, the threat of The Almighty has been on everyone's minds, and now it looks like we're finally closing in on the final days as the outline of The Almighty has now been spotted by players looking up at the sun.

The reveal comes via several tweets about Destiny 2 earlier this afternoon. After the weekly reset, some players noticed that the Tower, the main social hub for Destiny 2, now features a somewhat foreboding song playing in the background.

From there, some players began to notice something else. The Almighty, which was set for a crash course with the Earth by Amtec earlier this season, can now be seen when looking up at the sun at certain times of the day. We logged in to take a look at things for ourselves, and we able to spot the outline of The Almighty. You can see it in the image below:

If we further zoom in on the sun in this image, you can just make out the outline of the ship.

The ship, which is aimed right for the Last City, is looming ever closer. It's unclear if the outline will continue to grow through the coming days, or even what the outline's appearance could mean right now. Will The Almighty arrive before the end of this season? That's another question without any solid answers, as we only have a couple of weeks left to go before Season of the Worthy comes to a close.

Right now, all we can do is wait and see what kind of implications this has for Destiny 2 and the hundreds of thousands of Guardians logging in every day to thwart the enemes of the Traveler. For now, we'll continue to keep a close eye on The Almighty to see how things go from here.