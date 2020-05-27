ShackStream: A quest for adventure in Terraria Join Josh as he dives back into Terraria for the Journey's End update.

It’s Wednesday, which means it is time for another week of adventure. Join Josh as he jumps right into the world of Terraria for the Journey’s End update.

The show is set to kick off at 2pm ET on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can check out the stream for yourself or watch via the embed below. It’s been a bit since I checked out Terraria and I’m excited to see what the new update has to offer. Make sure to join me for all the laughs, failures, and terrible missteps. There’s sure to be quite a few of those. Have any pointers or tips for someone who hasn’t played in a while? Feel free to drop them in the chat.

As always, I just want to put out a huge shoutout to all of our Mercury subs. You guys continue to support the site and it means a lot to myself and the rest of the staff. Another huge thanks to all our Twitch subs, too. If you haven’t already, please considering dropping your Twitch Prime sub on the Shacknews channel. Not sure what a Twitch Prime sub is? Check out our guide on how to link Amazon and Twitch for more info.

The show kicks off at 2pm ET, and we’ll be going for a good couple of hours, so tune in to share any thoughts or just take a break from your workday. There’s plenty to do, and we’re bound to run into at least a few hilarious mistakes along the way. Not sure what the Journey’s End update entails for Terraria? You can check out the full patch notes for even more details about how the final update for the game has changed things.

We’ll be going live soon. I hope to see you there.