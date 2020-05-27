A Kingdom Hearts TV series may be in the works for Disney+ Rumors are abound about the possibility of Disney+ gearing up for a new Kingdom Hearts TV Series that may feature returning voice actors.

Kingdom Hearts has long been the subject of debate for the quality (or clarity) of its story, but that hasn’t kept it from maintaining a massive following of fans, even well past Kingdom Hearts 3 and its DLC. That could be why rumors have been swirling regarding a new Kingdom Hearts TV series that could be coming to Disney+ in the future.

Rumors first started popping up via the likes of former Star Wars Unity and MCU Cosmic EiC Jeremy Conrad, who merely posted comment saying, “Yes, it’s true.” with a Kingdom Hearts gif on May 26, 2020. Later on, The Cinema Spot writer Emre Kaya posted that a Kingdom Hearts series was indeed in the works for Disney+, further suggesting that the series would be all CG and not any sort of live-action. Kaya also mentioned that when Disney couldn’t make it work, they approached Square Enix to make a pilot. Finally, DisInsider EiC Skyler Shuler put the word out that original Kingdom Hearts actors might be reprising their character roles, including Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck), Bill Farmer (Goofy), and Jim Cummings (Pete, Winnie the Pooh, and Tigger).

As nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Square Enix themselves as of yet, all of this is still suspect. Nonetheless, a lot of arrows are pointing in the same direction and looking more like a real possibility than a coincidence. Kingdom Hearts games haven’t been in the best shape recently (especially if our Shacknews review of Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind had anything to say about it), but there’s still a lot of charm in characters like Sora, Riku, and Kairi and their battle against the Heartless, not to mention the concept of bringing Square Enix and Disney characters together in one fantasy RPG universe. The story may be quite convoluted, but maybe with a TV series to focus in on that very element instead of considering gameplay mechanics and systems, there’s a real opportunity to give fans something they will enjoy.

As we watch for further details on the supposed Kingdom Hearts TV series on Disney+, stay tuned to Shacknews for further information and details on this ongoing rumor.