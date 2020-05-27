Cities: Skylines is on sale for $1 in the Humble Bundle store The base version of the city builder is on sale, but you can also get a ton of Cities: Skyline's DLC on the cheap.

Cities: Skylines is a pretty extensive city building offering in a time where the Sim City franchise is in a sorry state. The game launched in 2015 from Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive, but they’ve continued to support it with a wealth of DLC in the years after. Now, you can experience the base game for just a dollar on the Humble Bundle store, and you won’t have to pay much more if you want to see what its expansions have to offer.

The Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle sale began on May 26, 2020. From then until June 9, 2020, players can collect the base game and its Deep Focus Radio DLC for just $1. That’s not all though. Over the years, Cities: Skylines has seen a wealth of additions to the game from entertainment attractions and venues in Cities: Skylines Concerts to environmentally-friendly building and city management in Cities: Skylines Green Cities or even disastrous events in Cities: Skylines Natural Disasters. It would normally cost a lot to collect all the DLC in one pack for the game. You can get Cities: Skylines and a wealth of its DLC for about $18.

Build amazing cities and support charity - @humble Cities: Skylines Bundle available now! Check out what great offers we have for you!



👉https://t.co/n6mpH7m7vn pic.twitter.com/88vlwT2pl0 — Cities: Skylines Sunset Harbor (@CitiesSkylines) May 26, 2020

Cities: Skylines has come quite a ways since we first saw it in 2015. We had fun with it in our Shacknews review despite a few problems in the base game, but it stayed in our conversation long enough to garner a place in our 2015 Shacknews Games of the Year list. It’s great to see a game like this in a Humble Bundle because when it isn’t on sale, collecting the base game and all of its DLC can easily run you over $150. Of course, it also just happens to be great that a portion of Humble Bundle goes to support charity, this particular one supporting Charity: Water, which brings clean drinking water solutions to areas that don’t have it.

If you’ve been eyeing Cities: Skylines and all of its goods, but don’t want to be nickel and dimed by its DLC, this is definitely the way to go.