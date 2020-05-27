New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines is on sale for $1 in the Humble Bundle store

The base version of the city builder is on sale, but you can also get a ton of Cities: Skyline's DLC on the cheap.
TJ Denzer
1

Cities: Skylines is a pretty extensive city building offering in a time where the Sim City franchise is in a sorry state. The game launched in 2015 from Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive, but they’ve continued to support it with a wealth of DLC in the years after. Now, you can experience the base game for just a dollar on the Humble Bundle store, and you won’t have to pay much more if you want to see what its expansions have to offer.

The Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle sale began on May 26, 2020. From then until June 9, 2020, players can collect the base game and its Deep Focus Radio DLC for just $1. That’s not all though. Over the years, Cities: Skylines has seen a wealth of additions to the game from entertainment attractions and venues in Cities: Skylines Concerts to environmentally-friendly building and city management in Cities: Skylines Green Cities or even disastrous events in Cities: Skylines Natural Disasters. It would normally cost a lot to collect all the DLC in one pack for the game. You can get Cities: Skylines and a wealth of its DLC for about $18.

Cities: Skylines has come quite a ways since we first saw it in 2015. We had fun with it in our Shacknews review despite a few problems in the base game, but it stayed in our conversation long enough to garner a place in our 2015 Shacknews Games of the Year list. It’s great to see a game like this in a Humble Bundle because when it isn’t on sale, collecting the base game and all of its DLC can easily run you over $150. Of course, it also just happens to be great that a portion of Humble Bundle goes to support charity, this particular one supporting Charity: Water, which brings clean drinking water solutions to areas that don’t have it.

If you’ve been eyeing Cities: Skylines and all of its goods, but don’t want to be nickel and dimed by its DLC, this is definitely the way to go.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

