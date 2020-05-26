Destroy All Humans highlights June Xbox Games with Gold Four new titles are coming to the Xbox One for gold members.

With Game Pass becoming all the rage in the world of gaming subscription services, Microsoft has not forgotten about their Games with Gold program. Games with Gold laid the groundwork for Xbox Game Pass, allowing players subscribed to Microsoft’s online service to receive a handful of free games monthly. Xbox has announced what titles fans can expect from their Games with Gold program this June.

The announcement came in a post made to Xbox’s official website. The four games coming to players for the month of June are Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Destroy All Humans, Coffee Talk, and Sine Mora. The first two titles will be available for free starting June 1, while the latter two will be available starting June 16.

There’s a solid level of variety among the four games included in June’s Games with Gold entries. From the magical adventures in Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, to the much more quiet and chill simulator gameplay of Coffee Talk, there’s a good deal of options here.

The most significant of the titles listed here is Destroy All Humans. This open-world power fantasy puts players in the shoes of alien invaders, and encourages them to do just as the title suggests. “Fire ray guns, throw cows, or even disguise yourself as a puny human as you take one giant step on mankind.”

With a remake of the classic action-adventure coming in July, now is an excellent time to bring Destroy All Humans to a wider audience on modern consoles. As for Xbox’s subscription services, it was recently announced that Hello Game’s No Man’s Sky would be coming to Game Pass in June.