The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 8:00 PM ET with a very special Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Halo 2 Shackbattle Tournament. Tonight, we are having a very special Halo 2 PC Shackbattle. Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Halo 2 Shackbattle Tournament:

10* individual Rumble Pit battles, top 3 get points, after the battles, points added up First Place - $300 Amazon Space Bucks Second Place - $200 Amazon Space Bucks Third Place - $100 Amazon Space Bucks

3* Team Slayer battles, top 3 get points, after the battles, points added up, First Place - Each player gets $50 Amazon Space Bucks Second Place - Each player gets $25 Amazon Space Bucks



Thanks to our Shacknews Chatty community for participating in tonight's special electronic sports competition.

* Not sure how many we will do, we will figure this out on Discord.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.