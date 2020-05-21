Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam this Summer Rare's swashbuckling pirate adventure is making its way to Steam next month.

Sea of Thieves has been one of the most ambitious releases from Rare under Xbox Game Studios. This open world adventure title puts players in the boots of pirates on the quest for treasure and notoriety. Sea of Thieves was also one of the first major titles released after Microsoft began their initiative to release their first-party titles on PC. Previously only available on Xbox and the Microsoft store, it has announced that Sea of Thieves will be coming to Steam on June 3.

The announcement comes in a blog post made on Xbox Wire. “For over two years the members of our community have been sailing freely into fantastical adventure with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One and Windows 10, but as we go full steam ahead we look forward to onboarding a whole new community of PC players.” Despite its recent spike in competition, Steam is still among the most popular and most recognizable storefronts. Adding Sea of Thieves to the Steam library will surely see a boost in playerbase for Rare’s Pirate adventure.

Not many games have seen post-launch development to the degree that Sea of Thieves has. Since it first released back in March 2018, Sea of Thieves has seen a vast number of changes and additions. A competitive mode, fishing, skeleton ships, and dangerous new world regions are among the many changes that have evolved Sea of Thieves into a new experience over the last two years.

In the blog post, the developers confirm that the content updates won’t be stopping anytime soon, as there are future plans for more additions to the game. Steam will cost $39.99 USD when it docks on the Steam store on June 3.