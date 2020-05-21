Civilization 6 is free now on the Epic Games Store until next week You can add Civilization 6 to your collection just in time for the New Frontier Pass's launch with eight new civilizations.

Civilization 6 is now free on the Epic Games Store, replacing last week's mega announcement that Grand Theft Auto 5 would be free for a week.

You can go snag it now, and you're advised to do so, since a free game on the Epic Games Store means free for life. Civilization 6 is now officially four years old, having launched in 2016 for both PC and Mac, then iOS and Switch in 2018. It finally landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year. There's a new bit of content available for the 4X game as well in the form of the New Frontier Pass.

The season pass is available on all platforms save for mobile, and it comes with six add-ons for $39.99. The first is releasing next Thursday: the Maya & Gran Colombia pack, with "leaders, buildings and units from each respective civilization, a new Apocalypse game mode, new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders."

Epic Games has been routinely offering free games on its store platform. When Grand Theft Auto 5 debuted, the sheer amount of fans trying to get their hands on it ended up crashing the store as well as the launcher. It was down for a whopping 12 hours.

You will need to make sure you have Two-Factor Authentication turned on with your Epic Games Store account if you want to nab the latest free game, so be aware of that. Otherwise, get out there and start building up your own society! It can't go any worse than what's currently going on around the world, right?