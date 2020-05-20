Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 to remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat following player backlash Id Software is currently working to remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat in an upcoming patch of Doom Eternal and will explore options that won't affect offline players.

As is often the case with Denuvo products, players were concerned to learn that Doom Eternal’s PC version would be employing Denuvo’s Anti-Cheat software into its recently Update 1. Id Software was searching for a way to protect the Battlemode multiplayer component, but that came at the cost of Denuvo employing a kernel-level program that left many players concerned of security issues with the perceivably invasive Anti-Cheat installed. The community made that concern known to id and Bethesda. Following player feedback, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will be removed from Doom Eternal in an upcoming 1.1 PC update.

Id Software and Doom Eternal Executive Producer Marty Stratton answered the community’s concern about Denuvo Anti-Cheat in a Doom Reddit post on May 20, 2020. Doom Eternal Update 1 launched with Denuvo Anti-Cheat on May 15, 2020 and left the community worried about security issues and the matter of the program being required regardless of online or offline play. According to the post, the Doom Eternal team heard the concern loud and clear, and while they’ll be looking for an alternative anti-cheat solution that doesn’t affect offline play, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will be coming off of Doom Eternal’s PC edition in Update 1.1.

We're currently working on PC only Update 1.1 for DOOM Eternal that will remove Denuvo anti-cheat and address a number of crashes. https://t.co/EpiK3URxvn — id Software (@idSoftware) May 20, 2020

Stratton assured players that id Software’s efforts to discover another solution would be pursued with a better goal in mind for both the developer’s purpose and the comfort of the community.

“As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives - like ranked or competitive play - where demand for anti-cheat is far greater,” Stratton explained.

With that in mind, Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 is expected to launch within a week of the Reddit post, removing Denuvo Anti-Cheat and supplying further improvements that Stratton says will be aimed at improving stability and minimizing any crashes. Stay tuned as we await the launch of Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 with an upcoming full list of changes and notes.