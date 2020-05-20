Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 to remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat following player backlash
Id Software is currently working to remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat in an upcoming patch of Doom Eternal and will explore options that won't affect offline players.
As is often the case with Denuvo products, players were concerned to learn that Doom Eternal’s PC version would be employing Denuvo’s Anti-Cheat software into its recently Update 1. Id Software was searching for a way to protect the Battlemode multiplayer component, but that came at the cost of Denuvo employing a kernel-level program that left many players concerned of security issues with the perceivably invasive Anti-Cheat installed. The community made that concern known to id and Bethesda. Following player feedback, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will be removed from Doom Eternal in an upcoming 1.1 PC update.
Id Software and Doom Eternal Executive Producer Marty Stratton answered the community’s concern about Denuvo Anti-Cheat in a Doom Reddit post on May 20, 2020. Doom Eternal Update 1 launched with Denuvo Anti-Cheat on May 15, 2020 and left the community worried about security issues and the matter of the program being required regardless of online or offline play. According to the post, the Doom Eternal team heard the concern loud and clear, and while they’ll be looking for an alternative anti-cheat solution that doesn’t affect offline play, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will be coming off of Doom Eternal’s PC edition in Update 1.1.
We're currently working on PC only Update 1.1 for DOOM Eternal that will remove Denuvo anti-cheat and address a number of crashes. https://t.co/EpiK3URxvn— id Software (@idSoftware) May 20, 2020
Stratton assured players that id Software’s efforts to discover another solution would be pursued with a better goal in mind for both the developer’s purpose and the comfort of the community.
“As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives - like ranked or competitive play - where demand for anti-cheat is far greater,” Stratton explained.
With that in mind, Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 is expected to launch within a week of the Reddit post, removing Denuvo Anti-Cheat and supplying further improvements that Stratton says will be aimed at improving stability and minimizing any crashes. Stay tuned as we await the launch of Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 with an upcoming full list of changes and notes.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 to remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat following player backlash
-
-
I'm not saying you're making this mistake but just to be that guy who has to clarify things:
- Denuvo Anti-Tamper, the thing people usually just called "Denuvo" since it was originally the only product the company called Denuvo made (and it does look like the company is called "Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH" and their parent company is named Irdeto) is the copy protection software. DOOM Eternal shipped with it. DOOM 2016 did too. A bunch of games you own probably have it. A number of games will patch it out later in their lifecycles, there's a sense that it doesn't prevent piracy completely but it does slow it down considerably during the crucial initial sales window.
- Denuvo Anti-Cheat is the second Denuvo product, it's only a few months old, and it's what got added. It does like the name says and the issue people had with it really was that it ran in Ring 0, meaning it had administrative rights to your computer. For programs where you know what they're doing (i.e., every MSI installer) this isn't so bad but from a copy and cheat protection company it comes across as dodgy since you ordinarily shouldn't have to run a video game with admin rights and because companies like StarForce and the like have pulled shit in the past. Hell, Sony one time put a rootkit on audio CDs to prevent you from ripping them.
DOOM Eternal added Denuvo Anti-Cheat, required it to run at all, single player or not, and then id said later they'd patch it out for the single player mode. What they're saying now is they'll just remove it entirely. Goes with my general belief that id/Bethesda does the right thing... eventually. Though to turn around in like less than a week and say they're pulling it out entirely is kinda unexpected.
Denuvo, to their credit, made their Anti-Cheat software something you can uninstall from the Control Panel and it only ran when the game ran. Starforce, if I recall, was like a virus you couldn't ever remove and it ran all the time.
MVG did a whole video on it. His biggest issue is that he doesn't think anti-cheat software needs to run at Ring 0. There's probably some MITM type of attack they're trying to avoid but there's ways to address cheats like that in ways that don't need Ring 0 drivers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYxLBhOgwYg
Anyway, good to see the system works - they try something like this, there's backlash, there's people asking for refunds, and instead of sticking it out and shipping the crappy keyboard for three goddamn years they do the right thing and remove it.
-
-
-
-