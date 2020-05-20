New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evil Geniuses unveil new logo, marks new era for organization

The Esports organization honors a historic past while looking forward to a bright future with new announcements.
Donovan Erskine
1

Evil Geniuses, one of the premier names in the world of esports and competitive gaming has announced a handful of new changes to the brand. The brand had been teasing a pending announcement in recent days, and we can now see what they’ve been alluding to. A new logo and new philosophies were the highlights of EG’s announcement.

Evil Geniuses took to twitter to reveal their new look. “Today dawns a new era—one with a nod to our legacy and a bold eye to the future.” the company said in a social media post. This was accompanied by a brief video recapping the history of the organization. Starting with its founding in 1999, the video takes viewers through some of the most significant moments in EG history. This includes their MLG Starcraft 2 championship victory in 2011, as well as the CWL championship win in 2018. 

The video concludes with the reveal of a new logo for the organization. The brand opted to go with a much cleaner look, in comparison to their former logo. The new Evil Geniuses crest still features the stylized “e” and “G”, separated by a line down the center. The company wanted its new design to be representative of the philosophies they hold dearly.

“The circular shape provides a representation to one of our core values, inclusivity, while achieving a modern and functional design.” The most prominent change in this logo is the addition of serifs jetting out from the top and bottom. Evil Geniuses states that this symbolizes its “voice of innovation and risk taking.” 

Evil Geniuses' official website goes further into these ideologies. EG recently welcomed esports superstar SonicFox to its ranks, which the organization cites beside its excerpt on inclusivity.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

