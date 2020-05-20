Hardhat map now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The classic CoD map makes its return with the latest update for Modern Warfare.

The Call of Duty franchise has been around for so long, with many of its entries considered classics among fans, invoking strong senses of nostalgia. Because of this, developers have honored the series’ rich history with legacy maps and characters throughout the years. 2019’s reimagining of the Modern Warfare story features many memorable characters and locations from Call of Duty history, and now there’s another to add to that list. Modern Warfare’s latest update adds the Hardhat multiplayer map for players to enjoy.

Set atop a construction site in Manhattan, Hardhat originally debuted in 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Nine years later, the map is now playable in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare. Call of Duty took to social media to announce that the map had officially gone live in the game. This addition was a part of the 1.21 patch released this week.

The classic map is back and live now in #ModernWarfare. pic.twitter.com/VL8sGz6PRR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2020

As Call of Duty has come quite a way over the past decade, the developers have reworked Hardhat a bit in order to fit the game’s current framework. This smaller map is known for its fast-paced gameplay and close combat gunfights. Those feeling particularly nostalgic can queue into Hardhat 24/7, a multiplayer playlist composed of a variety of different multiplayer game modes, all set on Hardhat.

Hardhat is just one addition in a 30GB update full of tweaks and changes for both Modern Warfare and its battle royale component, Warzone. It’s unlikely that Hardhat will be the final legacy map added to Modern Warfare before the next Call of Duty releases, so what map would you like to see make a return next? We’ll keep you updated on the latest changes and additions to Modern Warfare right here at Shacknews.