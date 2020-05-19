Take a virtual tour of the Kidrobot Toy Fair exhibit The Shacknews street team was on hand at this year's NYC Toy Fair and got a chance to get a guided tour of the Kidrobot booth from Creative Director Frank Kozik.

Loads of folks who love collecting all things comics, movies, video games, and anime feverishly look forward to the annual New York Toy Fair. At this event, the world’s best collectible companies gather in The Big Apple to show off their newest designs for the year to a mass of their most dedicated customers. Unsurprisingly, the folks from Kidrobot were on hand to show off their newest wares.

While on the show floor, our video team got the chance to take a stroll through the Kidrobot booth and get a guided tour from Kidrobot Creative Director Frank Kozik.

First up on the tour is a look at the new-for-2020 Bhunny series. This lineup of figures features oversized heads and undersized bodies. The newest products in the Yummy World collection were also on display. The Yummy World merch comes in the form of keychains and plushes featuring food-centric designs.

Plush collectible nuts will be stoked to see the newest additions to the Phunny and HugMe collections. The Phunny series is loaded with licensed characters in the form of 8-inch plush figures. The HugMe series has some of the same licensed characters in a larger hug-friendly- size.

