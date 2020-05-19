Overwatch adds Ramadan-related Fast and Feast sprays in Anniversary update It a very sweet surprise for anyone fasting during Ramadan, Overwatch has added Fast and Feast sprays.

Overwatch is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a nice update for fans, but some players have noticed a potential nod to folks fasting during Ramadan. In the latest patch, Blizzard has added Fast and Feast Sprays to the game.

Overwatch added Fast and Feast Sprays to the game in its Anniverary update.

Overwatch hasn't come out and outright said that these sprays are for any specific religion, but it is hard to not take the win for Muslims as this update falls during the last few days of Ramadan. Many Muslims are fasting these days, and this is great to see as they don't necessarily receive a lot of positive representation in video games. Or any representation for that matter. Thanks to Vlambeer's Rami Ismail and DeathMarchXiii for bringing this to my attention on Twitter.

Oh my gosh, @PlayOverwatch has added 'Fast' and 'Feast' Ramadan-related sprays to the game. Look at how beautiful these aaaaaaare <3



Thank you whoever championed this and worked on this in whatever capacity thank you thank you thank you https://t.co/lFOXtSLPiB — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) May 19, 2020

I don't normally play Overwatch, but these Sprays made me fire up Battle.net for the first time in months. Thanks to everyone at Blizzard for making Muslim players feel more welcome than ever in your game. I hope other game companies are taking notes.

The Overwatch Anniversary event is underway, and there is a lot more for players than just a few admittedly awesome Sprays. Now is a great time to catch up on everything as all of the past brawls are playable and all of the seasonal cosmetics are unlocked. This is truly a glorious fourth anniversary for the game, with a ton of playable content available between now and June 9. There are weekly challenges, and five Legendary Skins up for grabs in loot boxes. Players need to get grinding if you want to unlock those special Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaper, Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta, Dragoon Mercy, and Submarine Wrecking Ball skins.

Congratulations to Blizzard on four years of Overwatch! We look forward to the release of Overwatch 2 and where Overwatch League is headed as an esport. There's a lot for players to dig into in this Anniversary event, but I already jumped in for my sweet Fast and Feast Sprays.