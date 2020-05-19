New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Overwatch adds Ramadan-related Fast and Feast sprays in Anniversary update

It a very sweet surprise for anyone fasting during Ramadan, Overwatch has added Fast and Feast sprays.
Asif Khan
2

Overwatch is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a nice update for fans, but some players have noticed a potential nod to folks fasting during Ramadan. In the latest patch, Blizzard has added Fast and Feast Sprays to the game. 

Overwatch added Fast and Feast Sprays to the game in its Anniverary update.
Overwatch hasn't come out and outright said that these sprays are for any specific religion, but it is hard to not take the win for Muslims as this update falls during the last few days of Ramadan. Many Muslims are fasting these days, and this is great to see as they don't necessarily receive a lot of positive representation in video games. Or any representation for that matter. Thanks to Vlambeer's Rami Ismail and DeathMarchXiii for bringing this to my attention on Twitter.

I don't normally play Overwatch, but these Sprays made me fire up Battle.net for the first time in months. Thanks to everyone at Blizzard for making Muslim players feel more welcome than ever in your game. I hope other game companies are taking notes.

The Overwatch Anniversary event is underway, and there is a lot more for players than just a few admittedly awesome Sprays. Now is a great time to catch up on everything as all of the past brawls are playable and all of the seasonal cosmetics are unlocked. This is truly a glorious fourth anniversary for the game, with a ton of playable content available between now and June 9. There are weekly challenges, and five Legendary Skins up for grabs in loot boxes. Players need to get grinding if you want to unlock those special Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaper, Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta, Dragoon Mercy, and Submarine Wrecking Ball skins.

Congratulations to Blizzard on four years of Overwatch! We look forward to the release of Overwatch 2 and where Overwatch League is headed as an esport. There's a lot for players to dig into in this Anniversary event, but I already jumped in for my sweet Fast and Feast Sprays. 

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

