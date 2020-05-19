New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Overwatch Anniversary event celebrates four years today

The Overwatch Anniversary has begun, as Blizzard's team-based shooter celebrates its fourth birthday.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Blizzard has been teasing the next Overwatch Anniversary event throughout the past week. The big milestone moment is finally here and Blizzard's team-based shooter is celebrating its fourth birthday. The Overwatch Anniversary event has kicked off and Blizzard has released the details on what players can expect to see with this year's festivities.

If you've missed out on any of Overwatch's seasonal brawls or seasonal cosmeteics, this is a great time to catch up with everything. All of the past brawls are playable, while all seasonal cosmetics are unlocked. That's four years' worth of stuff to catch up with, so if you're a new player, be sure to get right on that. When it comes to newer stuff, players can find new Weekly Challenges, which allows players to unlock various rewards, including three new Epic skins.

Blizzard already revealed the Overwatch Anniversary's five Legendary skins. They are Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaper, Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta, Dragoon Mercy, and Submarine Wrecking Ball. Those will show up through the usual loot boxes, as will various player icons and sprays. However, the three new Epic skins debuting with this event can be picked up by completing the aforementioned Weekly Challenges. Simply win nine games each week and you'll get the following skins.

Overwatch Anniversary - Sigma

For Week 1, you can pick up this sleek-looking piece of armor for Overwatch's resident mad scientist. Here's a peek at Carbon Fiber Sigma.

Overwatch Anniversary - Widowmaker

Week 2 offers quite a different look for Overwatch's favorite sniper. Check out Fleur de Lis Widowmaker.

Overwatch Anniversary - McCree

Lastly, Week 3 adds an air of mystery to Overwatch's gunslinger. Take a look at Masked Man McCree.

The Overwatch Anniversary event is currently underway and will last all the way through June 9. It's playable on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit the Overwatch website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

