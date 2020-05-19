Overwatch Anniversary event celebrates four years today The Overwatch Anniversary has begun, as Blizzard's team-based shooter celebrates its fourth birthday.

Blizzard has been teasing the next Overwatch Anniversary event throughout the past week. The big milestone moment is finally here and Blizzard's team-based shooter is celebrating its fourth birthday. The Overwatch Anniversary event has kicked off and Blizzard has released the details on what players can expect to see with this year's festivities.

If you've missed out on any of Overwatch's seasonal brawls or seasonal cosmeteics, this is a great time to catch up with everything. All of the past brawls are playable, while all seasonal cosmetics are unlocked. That's four years' worth of stuff to catch up with, so if you're a new player, be sure to get right on that. When it comes to newer stuff, players can find new Weekly Challenges, which allows players to unlock various rewards, including three new Epic skins.

Blizzard already revealed the Overwatch Anniversary's five Legendary skins. They are Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaper, Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta, Dragoon Mercy, and Submarine Wrecking Ball. Those will show up through the usual loot boxes, as will various player icons and sprays. However, the three new Epic skins debuting with this event can be picked up by completing the aforementioned Weekly Challenges. Simply win nine games each week and you'll get the following skins.

For Week 1, you can pick up this sleek-looking piece of armor for Overwatch's resident mad scientist. Here's a peek at Carbon Fiber Sigma.

Week 2 offers quite a different look for Overwatch's favorite sniper. Check out Fleur de Lis Widowmaker.

Lastly, Week 3 adds an air of mystery to Overwatch's gunslinger. Take a look at Masked Man McCree.

The Overwatch Anniversary event is currently underway and will last all the way through June 9. It's playable on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit the Overwatch website.