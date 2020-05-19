Path of Exile's 3.11 expansion may be delayed due to coronavirus

For the past several years, Path of Exile has been on a robust release schedule for its frequent updates and expansions. It's taken unexpected circumstances and acts of God for Path of Exile's updates to see any sort of delay. However, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic certainly qualifies as both and while the 3.11 expansion is still expected to release in June, it may ultimately not make this projected release date.
Let's look at Monday's statement from the Path of Exile website (emphasis is the developer's):
Grinding Gear notes that with the current state of the world and with everything up in the air across all industries, it's best to be as transparent as possible. While they didn't mention anything on Path of Exile 2, it can be reasonably assumed that development on the dungeon crawler's sequel has taken a big hit, as well. We'll report on any new information as it comes in.
The contents of Path of Exile's 3.11 expansion are unknown, but Shacknews will stay on top of this story as it develops. For now, it's tentatively set to launch on June 19. In the meantime, Path of Exile: Delirium is rolling strong on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
