Weekend Console Download Deals for May 15: Free Fallout 76 weekend

With most of the country still in their homes, it's recommended that readers pass the time by playing more video games. So in an effort to help that idea along, PlayStation is going a step beyond for this weekend's big sale. They're offering big deals on deluxe editions, complete editions, DLCs, and more. So find what you want with the PS4 Extended Play Sale and then make sure you commit to it, because you'll be playing that game for a while.
This includes Fallout 76, which is in the middle of a free weekend. Hey, remember when Fallout 76 first launched? That game was no good. But have you seen Fallout 76 after the Wastelanders update? That game sounds pretty decent. Be your own judge if you have Xbox LIVE Gold and PlayStation Plus and jump in for yourself.
Elsewhere, there are still great deals on Control, Fallout 76, Battlefield V, and other games that should keep you playing well through this quarantine period. On the Nintendo side, the best of Annapurna Interactive is on sale, along with Trover Saves the Universe, the most recent Jackbox games, and the best of anime as part of AniMay. Also, What the Golf? is out on Switch now and there's a substantial launch sale attached to it, so be sure to pick it up and check it out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- V-Rally 4 - FREE!
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - FREE!
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $6.00 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- The full 505 Games catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Forza Horizon 4 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Need For Speed Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $31.99 (20% off)
- Trials Fusion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Get behind the wheel with your favorite racing game! Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Start Your Engines Sale.
- Fallout 76 - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $6.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE GOLD members)
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Fallout 76 - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND for PlayStation Plus members)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $24.99 (75% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Play your favorite games longer! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Extended Play Sale.
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story - $13.99 (30% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $21.59 (20% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Find the great under-the-radar hits. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Hidden Gems Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle - $11.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Steep - $9.89 (67% off)
- Salt and Sanctuary - $13.49 (25% off)
- Undertale - $10.49 (30% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- Want to add to your library without spending a lot of money? Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/21)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 19 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- What The Golf? - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- AniMay Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $39.59 (33% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $29.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gorogoa - $7.49 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Telling Lies - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.74 (25% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition - $18.74 (25% off)
- Florence - $4.49 (25% off)
- Ashen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deadly Premonition Origins - $14.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $19.99 (33% off)
- Axiom Verge - $11.99 (40% off)
- Half Past Fate - $12.99 (35% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $6.79 (67% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - $11.24 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $13.20 (65% off)
- Brawlout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sports Party - $4.99 (90% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 15: Free Fallout 76 weekend