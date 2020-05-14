ShackStream: Take a dip with Maneater feat. TripWire Interactive Dip your toes in the water with what is likely to be the best shark-based action RPG of 2020. We sit down with TripWire Interactive to get the scoop on building a game about sharks and keeping an office from smelling like chum.

Hello, folks. On today’s episode of the ShackStream we have some special guests on-hand to talk about Maneater, the SharkPG experience set for release very soon. We will take a look at the game with a hands-on featuring some of the fine folks from TripWire Interactive. They will be answering questions and guiding our stream team through the murky waters as we strive to be the top dog shark in the yard.

The aquatic fun begins at 3:30 PM ET (12:30 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure to bring some towels and a change of clothes — and maybe some spare arms and legs.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our Twitch subscription guide for more information on how to link your accounts.