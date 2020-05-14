All new villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know about all eight of the new villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There were already plenty of villagers for players to pine over in the Animal Crossing universe, but Nintendo just couldn’t help themselves. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, several new villagers have joined the ranks of the cute and unforgettable animals that you can bring to your island. If you’re trying to figure out who all the newbies are, then we can help. Here’s a full list of all the new villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

All new villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Joining the ranks of hundreds of other villagers, players will find that Animal Crossing: New Horizons includes eight brand-new islanders to add to your town. Each of these villagers range from different species and personality types, and we’ve broken them all down right here.

Raymond

Raymond in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

First up on our list is the new grey male cat villager that has been making the rounds on Animal Crossing: New Horizons twitter threads since the game’s release. Raymond has a smug personality, and he celebrates his birthday on October 1.

Audie

image credit: Animal Crossing Wiki

Next up is a new and absolutely adorable female Wolf villager named Audie. Believed to be named after the grandmother who played over 3,500 hours of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Audie is a Peppy Wolf and she celebrates her birthday on August 31.

Dom

Dom in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The next new villager on our list is Dom, a sweet looking male sheep villager with a Jock personality. He likes to sport a rainbow tie-dye shirt and has the chance of being one of the two villagers that you start off with. He also celebrates his birthday on March 18, just two days before Animal Crossing: New Horizons released worldwide!

Did you know that you can kick villagers out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Check out our guide for more info!

Cyd

Cyd in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Elephant fans will be pleased to see this new villager making an appearance in the game. Cyd is a red male elephant villager with a Cranky personality. He celebrates his birthday on June 9.

Judy

Judy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Another new villager joining the ranks in New Horizons, Judy is a pastel-colored female cub villager with a Snooty personality. This anime-esque villager celebrates her birthday on March 10.

Reneigh

Reneigh in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Those looking to add some uchi to their islands will be pleased to see that Reneigh is another new villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This female horse villager celebrates her birthday on June 4 and can actually be one of your starting two villagers.

Megan

Megan in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The second to last villager on our list, Megan is a purple female bear with a normal personality. She celebrates her birthday on March 13 and often sports a cute yellow shirt.

Sherb

Sherb in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of my personal favorites, Sherb is a new male goat villager with a lazy personality. This cute little blue goat villager celebrates his birthday on January 18, and he often sports a christmasy-like ugly sweater.

As you can see, each of the new villagers fit in perfectly with the world in New Horizons. If you need more assistance, you can head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, where you’ll find a ton of helpful articles.