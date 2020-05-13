Error code LS-0021 and self-service refunds on the Epic Games Store With Epic Games about to institute a new self-service refund policy, users may run into error code LS-0021 more frequently. Shacknews is here to explain what that means.

The Epic Games Store is about to institute a new policy that allows for self-service refunds. However, by Epic's own admission, this may impact a sector of users that utilize multiple Epic Games accounts. The launcher will be checking for ownership a little bit differently, which could lead to unexpected errors, specifically the LS-0021 error code. Let's explain what that means and how to resolve it.

Epic Games Store error code LS-0021

By its strictest definition, error code LS-0021 means you're trying to access a game that is not tied to a specific Epic Games account. In relation to the new self-service refund feature, this might mean you are attempting to get money back for a game not tied to that account. So here's how to verify that the game you want to run or want to return is tied to your account, according to the Epic Games website:

Go to www.epicgames.com. Login to the Epic Games account you’re using. Hover over your name in the top right corner and click on Account. Click on Transactions. Determine if you have a purchase on the account or not.

If you see error code LS-0021, you might be logged into the wrong Epic Games account. Simply log out and log in to the correct account in order to proceed further. If you have multiple accounts, you might have to run through them all to find the one with the game you want to return.

Error code LS-0021 may become more frequent with this new implementation of the Epic Games Store's self-service refund policy. It might also plague users who have had their accounts hacked by outside users. (Make sure and set up 2FA if you haven't already.) If the above steps do not help, then don't hesitate to hit Contact Us on the Epic Games Store help page.