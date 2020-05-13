What game was shown during the Unreal Engine 5 demo? Curious to know exactly what game was shown off during the Unreal Engine 5 demo? Don't get your hopes up.

There’s no doubt that today’s reveal of Unreal Engine 5 was absolutely beautiful. The gameplay shown off, and the overall capability of the upcoming new version of one of gaming’s most popular engines is worth being excited about. Unlike previous demo reels, which focused heavily on cinematic capability, the Unreal Engine 5 reveal demo showcased pure gameplay on a PlayStation 5. But what game was being shown off? We’ve got the answers you’ve been looking for.

What game was shown during the Unreal Engine 5 demo?

If you got excited about the beauty and premise of the gameplay shown during the Unreal Engine 5 demo, then you aren’t alone. Unfortunately, we’ve got some sad news to share. The game shown off during the Unreal Engine 5 demo isn’t actually a real game – and there aren’t any plans for it to become a game in the future.

We'll never be able to experience the true beauty of this game as it isn't a fully developed project.

While this news is sad, and definitely regrettable, there’s still plenty of ways for developers to show off these new game engine options in future releases. Who knows, maybe we’ll see some kind of similar game down the road. For now, though, we’ll have to enjoy the gameplay video if we want to see more of the intriguing tomb raider-like gameplay that was shown off during the demo.

Unreal Engine 5 looks to be an absolutely insane leap forward for graphics and development. Set to release in 2021, the new engine will offer a load of new options to help developers bring more realistic graphics, animations, and lighting effects to their games. We already know that Fortnite is set to receive an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 in 2021, and we can probably expect to see new games on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC starting to use the engine in the coming years.