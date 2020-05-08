What time is the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere? Find out what time the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere event kicks off later today.

Fortnite is back at it with yet another live event for fans to jump into. If you’re interested in checking out the latest Party Royale then you’re going to need to know what time it starts. We’ve got all the info you could ever need below, so let’s dive in.

What time is the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere?

The latest Fortnite Party Royale will kick off later today, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The event will run for an hour, ending around 10 p.m. ET. If you’re interested in hopping in, then we highly suggest loading into the game a little bit early, as the servers are no doubt going to be taking a beating tonight once the event kicks off.

Tonight’s Fortnite Party Royale Premiere will include hit artists Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5, all of which will appear on the main stage area located in F4 of the map. Head to the area around 9 tonight to help kick off the event.

If you’re unable to make it to tonight’s event, then you can also tune into the encore tomorrow, May 9 starting at 2 p.m. ET. The event will again run for an hour or so, ending at 3 p.m. ET. For more info about the upcoming Party Royale Premiere, head over to the official announcement on the Fortnite and Epic Games website.

On top of being able to experience a one-of-a-kind event, players will also be rewarded with a special piece of gear just for logging in this weekend. The Neon Wings back bling looks perfect against the backdrop of the music festivities, so log in anytime between 6 p.m. ET today to 10 a.m. ET on Monday, May 11.

Now that you know what time the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere starts, be sure to check out the rest of our Fortnite content for even more handy news and info.