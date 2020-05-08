Fortnite Party Royale Nightlife skin now available in Item Shop Get ready for the next Fortnite Party Royale by picking up the Nightlife skin in the Epic Games Item Shop right now.

A new item has made an appearance in the Fortnite Item Shop, bringing a flashy new look for players to pick up.

The Nightlife skin, which pairs perfectly with the upcoming Party Royale event, is now available to purchase from the Item Shop for 1500 Vbucks. If the tie-dye looking design wasn’t enough to sell you on how spectacular this skin looks, then you’ll also be excited to know that it’s actually a reactive skin. This means that the colors and design will change as the music changes, making it a perfect showpiece for tonight’s concert event. If you want to see the skin in action, then be sure to check out the video from Skin-Tracker that we've featured below.

The Fortnite Party Royale event will kick off later today at 9 p.m. ET, and you can tune in throughout the hour of live music that artists like Steve Aoki, Deamau5, and Dillon Francis for a one-of-a-kind experience not available in any other online game out there right now. This isn’t the first live event that Epic Games has thrown in Fortnite, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Those who log in and play throughout the weekend can also pick up a free piece of gear with the Neon Wings back bling, which syncs up perfectly with the look of the Nightlife skin. So, if you’re looking to sport one of the best outfits for tonight’s event, you can easily do so as long as you’ve got the Vbucks. We’re not sure how long the Nightlife skin is going to stick around, though, so make sure you grab it before it’s gone.

Need to know how to get more Vbucks? We can help. Check out our handy guide for some great info on all the things you can do to rack up this in-game currency and pick up some sweet new gear.

For more information on the upcoming Party Royale event, be sure to check out the official announcement on the Epic Games website. You can also head over to our Fortnite hub for even more great coverage of the world’s biggest game.