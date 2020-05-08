Watch the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere livestream here Tune in and watch the Fortnite Party Royale livestream with Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and Dillon Francis right here.

Fortnite is getting ready to kick off another fantastic music event with the likes of Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and Dillon Francis. The live event will give fans a chance to come together and enjoy some great music inside of the game, and we’ve got all the details you need to tune into the Fortnite Party Royale livestream.

Watch the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere livestream here

If you want to experience the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere for yourself, then you can do so by logging into Fortnite at 9 p.m. ET. The event will last an entire hour, ending around 10 p.m. ET. Can’t make this event? There’s always room for an encore, and the premiere will return at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9. Again, the event will last an hour, ending at 3 p.m. ET.

If you can’t make the event for whatever reason, then you can tune in via one of many different livestream options. We’re also pretty sure that the event will be showcased on the official Fortnite media channels, like the game’s YouTube or Twitch channel. Unfortunately, no official announcement has been made about that just yet, so we’ll keep an eye out for any additional info that you might need.

If you’re planning on attending the event in-person, then you’re going to want to head to the Main Stage area on the map. This is located around F4 on the map, so head on over and check it out. Anyone that plays between 6 p.m. ET Friday to 10 a.m. ET on Monday will also receive the Neon Wings Back Bling party favor for free.

Now that you know how to watch the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere, make sure you’re ready for the event by checking out the official announcement. You can also check out the rest of our Fortnite coverage for even more news and info about upcoming events in Epic Games’ hit battle royale.