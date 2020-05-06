Evil Genius is free to claim for a limited time to promote the sequel Evil Genius 2 apparently isn't incredibly far off, and to get players back on board with the villainous island sim, Rebellion is giving away copies of the original.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is coming from Rebellion sometime in 2020 to allow players to build their ideal island layer, plot their villainous schemes, and destroy super spies that would try to stop them. We still don’t know exactly when it arrives, but Rebellion is hinting at it being soonish. To whet our devious appetites, the developer is giving away copies of the original Evil Genius for a limited time.

Rebellion announced the Evil Genius giveaway on the Rebellion website on May 6, 2020. If you head over to the Evil Genius giveaway page, you can follow the instructions to claim your copy of the game. All you really have to do is create or log into your Rebellion account and link it to your Steam account, then you can claim your copy, download it, and keep it forever. It’s simple and you get a pretty great and cheeky sim game for the free offer while we wait on Evil Genius 2.

Though the actual launch date of Evil Genius 2: World Domination is still up in the air, we’re certainly ready for a return to the evil island life (Animal Crossing: New Horizons is quite good, but you can only be so diabolical there). Announced at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2019, Evil Genius 2 promises more mad masterminds, more ways to interact with the world around them, and more super spies and other government threats to their ambitious machinations.

Evil Genius might be a touch old, having come out in 2004, but it’s still quite the classic and there are very little other sims like it. The Evil Genius giveaway is only for a limited time, so if you’ve never had a chance to play it for yourself, we wholeheartedly recommend giving it a go for free while you can. In the meantime, stay tuned for further news, information, and release dates on Evil Genius 2: World Domination, which is slated for PC in 2020.