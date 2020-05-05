SteelSeries reveals CSGO: Neon Rider mouse & accessory collection The popular Neon Rider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skin from Red Moon Workshop is now available in a new collection of SteelSeries gaming peripherals and accessories.

Red Moon Workshop’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Neon Rider weapon finish has been a popular skin in games and on the CSGO market for a long time. Now Red Moon and PC peripheral producer SteelSeries are teaming up to bring the skin from the game to the real-world, immortalized in an all-new series featuring a special edition gaming mouse and other SteelSeries accessories with the CSGO: Neon Rider Collection.

SteelSeries announced their collaboration with Red Moon Workshop on the CSGO: Neon Rider Collection on May 5, 2020. The series features the SteelSeries Sensei Ten gaming mouse, QcK Large mousepad, and QcK Prism Cloth XL RGB mousepad, all in gorgeous Neon Rider printed editions. Each will be available on May 12, 2020, and can be pre-ordered on Amazon with pricing at the links below.

In case you missed it, Shacknews reviewed of the SteelSeries Sensei Ten when it originally launched earlier this year in January. Our Managing Editor Bill Lavoy had plenty of good experiences with the device, praising its feel and durability, as well as its ambidextrous design and comfort factors to name a few solid points.

“Where the SteelSeries Sensei Ten really shines for me is in how it feels in your hand, and that is something difficult to get right,” Lavoy wrote. “It feels sturdy without being bulky, and the fact it’s ambidextrous is a huge selling point for anyone left-handed who feels they are being forgotten in the world of gaming hardware. I can say that, by far, the Sensei Ten is the most comfortable gaming mouse I’ve ever used. Combine that with easy customization and some competitive technical specifications, and it’s a great option if you need a new gaming mouse.”

Indeed, many of the SteelSeries latest products have been quite decent for the price. To take that durable reliability and combine with a skin so suave as the Neon Rider is pleasant to say the least and should bring some style to your desk whether you’re a CSGO fan or not. Be sure to pre-order the SteelSeries CSGO: Neon Rider set if you’re in the market for a mouse or mousepad soon, and be on the lookout when it launches May 12.