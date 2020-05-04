ShackStream: Indie-licious bares knuckles in Streets of Rage 4

Wood Oak City is a common place to pick a fight in the world of good beat’em-ups and we’re ready to throw down in Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games’ Streets of Rage 4 on our latest Indie-licious ShackStream. The Y Twins can throw everything they’ve got at us, but if our fists are strong enough, we’re going to fight our way through every thug, minion, and punk in our way to dole out justice and keep the city safe with style.

Streets of Rage 4 launched via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 30, 2020. One of the most stellar launches in 2020 in terms of animation, sound, and mechanics, Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Game not captured the retro flair that made the series legendary on Sega, but also thoughtfully evolved it into a stellar brawling experience. Just check our glowing Shacknews review to see for yourself, or tune into the Indie-licious ShackStream where we check out popular and new indie video games every Monday starting at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET. We’ll be playing Streets of Rage 4 live and bringing our best bare knuckle brawling to the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also catch the stream embedded just below.

As we get ready to rock these streets, we'd like to take a moment to thank our viewers, subscribers for all of their support.

The streets are calling. Be sure to join us in just a bit as we answer with fists-a-flying on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream of Streets of Rage 4.