Star Wars Day gaming deals: Jedi Fallen Order down to 50% off

May the 4th only comes once a year, so take advantage of some of the best Star Wars Day gaming deals, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order falling to half price on PC.
Ozzie Mejia
It's May the 4th and that means it's time to celebrate everything Star Wars. That means a lot of players on both PC and consoles may be looking to jump into a Star Wars video game or two. And there's never been a better time, since a vast majority of the franchise is on sale for Star Wars Day.

Shacknews has rounded up the best of the Star Wars Day gaming deals. Some of them have bled over from our weekend deals coverage, but there are a few slight differences. The key difference is that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now half-price, which is that game's biggest discount to date.

Here's our selection of today's big Star Wars Day gaming deals. Act fast because these are only active for a limited time.

Fanatical

GOG.com

The Humble Store

Origin

Steam

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Plus members may save more on their purchase.

Xbox Live Marketplace

Xbox LIVE Gold members may save more on their purchase.

Nintendo eShop

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

