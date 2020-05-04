Star Wars Day gaming deals: Jedi Fallen Order down to 50% off

It's May the 4th and that means it's time to celebrate everything Star Wars. That means a lot of players on both PC and consoles may be looking to jump into a Star Wars video game or two. And there's never been a better time, since a vast majority of the franchise is on sale for Star Wars Day.
Shacknews has rounded up the best of the Star Wars Day gaming deals. Some of them have bled over from our weekend deals coverage, but there are a few slight differences. The key difference is that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now half-price, which is that game's biggest discount to date.
Here's our selection of today's big Star Wars Day gaming deals. Act fast because these are only active for a limited time.
Fanatical
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Star Wars Starfighter [Steam] - $2.15 (64% off)
GOG.com
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Pack - $6.99 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Rebellion - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Starfighter - $2.09 (65% off)
The Humble Store
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [Origin] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $18.54 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Bundle [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Pack [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga [Steam] - $2.09 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Rebellion [Steam] - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II [Steam] - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces [Steam] - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire [Steam] - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith [Steam] - $1.04 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Starfighter [Steam] - $2.09 (65% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition Content - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Pack - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Starfighter - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith - $1.04 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Rebellion - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
Steam
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.86 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $18.86 (74% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.16 (74% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.48 (74% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $4.99 (50% off)
- Pinball FX3 Star Wars Season 1 Bundle - $10.37 (65% off)
- Pinball FX3 Star Wars Season 2 Bundle - $10.76 (63% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Pack - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $3.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Rebellion - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith - $1.04 (65% off)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes - $6.99 (65% off)
PlayStation Store
PlayStation Plus members may save more on their purchase.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter - $4.99 (50% off)
- Super Star Wars - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter - $4.99 (50% off)
- Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 2 Bundle - $14.39 (40% off)
- Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle - $14.39 (40% off)
Xbox Live Marketplace
Xbox LIVE Gold members may save more on their purchase.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $7.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 2 Bundle - $14.39 (40% off)
- Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle - $9.59 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando [Plays on Xbox One] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $4.99 (50% off)
- All Minecraft Star Wars skins are 33% off for a limited time.
Nintendo eShop
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $16.99 (15% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $7.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $20.99 (30% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Star Wars Day gaming deals: Jedi Fallen Order down to 50% off
Big free dlc update for Jedi fallen order today. It’s not new levels, but it’s defintely content people have wanted.
https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi-fallen-order/news/free-content-update
Content challenges have waves of enemies to fight assuming max level talents, with different challenges - basic, no healing, then no damage.
Battle grid is a sandbox where you create your own challenges, which is where a lot of fun may lie. It hints at the ability to save these, which may mean you can also share these with other players? Speculation on my part there.
Finally, lots of skins and other stuff opened up for free.
A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSwYMwm8fIU
Video showcasing the new DLC
