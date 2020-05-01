Nintendo Switch system update Version 10.0.2 fixes Pro Controller drift A new system update on the Nintendo Switch firmware is hopefully fixing the nasty joystick drift problem affecting some Pro Controllers... but not Joy Cons.

Even as the Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular gaming consoles out there, the dreaded problem of Joy Con drift has become one of its greatest drawbacks. If you’ve followed any of the issue, players have begun reporting this across the Nintendo Switch’s first-party controllers for some time now. Well, Nintendo finally released a system update (Version 10.0.2) that will help fix the drift problem with Pro Controllers. Unfortunately, affected Joy Cons still have no such luck.

Nintendo launched the Switch Version 10.0.2 update on April 29, 2020, as posted on the Nintendo support webpage. The update isn’t slated to do much past addressing the matter of control and drift on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

“We have fixed an issue where a Nintendo Switch console with system menu version 10.0.0 or 10.0.1 does not set up a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, sometimes causing incorrect joystick control,” Nintendo wrote.

This update will likely be refreshing to those who use the Pro Controller as their primary means of play on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch system update Version 10.0.2 will hopefully fix drift on Pro Controllers once and for all, and hopefully a final Joy Con fix can't be far behind.

This unfortunately isn’t a cure-all for the issue of control drift that has affected Nintendo Switch controllers. Back in 2019, users started reporting the issue, even going as far as to file a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo for the Joy Con drift issue. Soon after, Nintendo promised that it would replace or refund controllers affected by this issue, but we have seen little that addressed it otherwise until now. Regardless, hopefully the new update for Pro Controllers means Nintendo is close to figuring out a solution that will put this problem to bed for good across all Nintendo Switch first-party controllers.

If you’ve been affected by drift on your Pro Controller, sure to check to see if you have the Nintendo Switch Version 10.0.2 update by checking your system settings on your console. If you’re not up to date, you can also manually update from that page.