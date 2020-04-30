Twitch Free Games with Prime adds Snake Pass, Avicii Invector Twitch is bringing you more free games to ride out this pandemic with, and in the case of Avicii Invector, groove along with.

Twitch is about to deliver a whole new bushel of free content with the latest series of Free Games with Prime.

Starting today, Twitch will offer a new series of titles available with its Free Games with Prime series, including Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, Urban Trial Playground, The Little Acre, and Snake Pass.

Some standouts out of this particular group of games include Avicii Invector and Snake Pass. Avicii Invector is a music game developed in memory Swedish DJ Avicii, who passed away, and it lets players travel through six different musical worlds while racing through a music track and matching the beat to Avicii's songs.

Meanwhile, Snake Pass is one of the cutest games the Switch has ever seen, and it's available on PC. It's a physics-based puzzler that lets you take on a series of puzzles with a slithering little snake. You should see how cute he is.

There will also be a list of free in-game loot you can pick up during the offer, all which may be claimed by visiting the official Twitch Prime loot page. You can grab goodies in Fallout 76: Wastelanders, Words with Friends 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, RuneScape, Destiny 2, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Ring of Elysium, and more.

Be sure to grab all of the free games and loot you can before it all resets for the next month! There's always something you can get just for being a Twitch Prime member. And if you need help linking your Amazon Prime account to Twitch for Twitch Prime, we've got a guide for you to do exactly that.