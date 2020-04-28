How to play Super Worlds - Super Mario Maker 2 Interesting in trying out the new Super Worlds feature in Super Mario Maker 2? Here's everything you need to know to get started.

Super Mario Maker 2 recently received its last big update, bringing along the new Super Worlds feature. With Super Worlds, players can now take on a series of Mario Maker levels, allowing them to experience full worlds created by other players in the community. If you’re trying to figure out how to play Super worlds, then we can help. Here’s what you should know.

If you’re looking to play Super Worlds, then you’re going to want to launch Super Mario Maker 2 on your Nintendo Switch. From the main menu, choose the Play option and then wait for the menu to load back up.

Look for the small icon in the bottom left to get started playing Super Worlds.

There are a number of options here, including: Courses, Leaderboards, Network Play, and Endless Challenge. You’ll also see a few other options around the screen. To play Super Worlds, look in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen for the small icon that reads “Super Worlds” above it. You should also see an image of Princess Peach in peril atop the globe that makes up the icon.

Click on this icon and it will launch you over to the Super Worlds area. Here you have another set of options. All around a center icon you should see various little globes, all of which make up their own Super Worlds. If you’re looking to play one of these worlds, then go ahead and choose the one you want to play. Select Play or Play Together – whichever you prefer – and then get to playing through the levels.

There are plenty of Super Worlds to play in Super Mario Maker 2's new update.

That’s really all you need to do to play Super Worlds. Looking for more help in Nintendo’s hit builder? You can also check out the rest of our Super Mario Maker 2 guide content for even more handy information and articles.