2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Glowing Fragments - Remnant: From the Ashes

Farm Glowing Fragments, a new currency in Remnant: From the Ashes, so you can buy a new type of armor.
Sam Chandler
1

Glowing Fragments are a brand new material introduces to Remnant: From the Ashes with the Swamps of Corsus DLC. These alien objects look similar to the Simulacrum and the Lumenite Crystals, but have a vastly different use. Knowing where to use them and how to get more is going to be key to customizing your character.

What are Glowing Fragments

Remnant From the Ashes Glowing Fragments armor
Glowing Fragments are used to purchase armor skins. These go over your normal armor so you can retain your stats but look different.

Glowing Fragments were introduced with the Swamps of Corsus DLC. This new material is used to purchase armor skins from a new vendor in Ward 13. These skins can be worn over the top of your armor to change the look of your character without affecting the stats.

Each piece of armor costs 10 or more Glowing Fragments, with some costing 25. It’s certainly not cheap. However, while this is expensive at first, with enough time in the Survival Mode, you should have enough for a full set of your preferred style.

You can find the new vendor near where you purchase consumables and materials.

How to get Glowing Fragments

Farm glowing fragments Remnant from the ashes
Glowing Fragments have a chance to drop from powerful enemies but are guaranteed from bosses.

Glowing Fragments are dropped by certain enemies in Survival Mode or in the Hard and Nightmare difficulties of the Campaign and Adventure modes. The best option is to go into Survival Mode and play through on Normal. This makes it far easier to farm Glowing Fragments than struggling through on Hard or Nightmare in the other two modes.

As for what types of enemies drop Glowing Fragments, this is limited to powerful enemies. These enemies can be found throughout the dungeons and main areas and often take a while to kill. Bosses, on the other hand, are guaranteed to drop one. Try and push through as many levels in Survival Mode as you can or just reroll the mode after killing the first boss.

Farming Glowing Fragments, and using them to buy armor, is going to be the main focus for a lot of players in Remnant: From the Ashes. Being able to utilize a set of armor for its perks, while rocking the awesome aesthetic of another is great. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Remnant: From the Ashes page for more helpful guides!

Guides Editor

Sam Chandler

Guides Editor 

