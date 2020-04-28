Hasbro shows off new Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise product line From Quintessons and a Transformer made up of eight other Transformers, there was a lot on offer at the Hasbro New York Toy Fair 2020 booth.

The Transformers series has been around for over 30 years now. What started as a humble animated TV series in the early '80s has transformed into a massive franchise spanning movies, games, and collectible figurines. At the heart of the figurines is Hasbro, who has been hard at work creating a new product line called, War for Cybertron: Earthrise. We got to have a look at a few of the special Transformers that are due out this year. Please take a look!

War for Cybertron: Earthrise Transformer product line

One the most impressive figures on display at the Hasbro Transformer booth was the 21-inch Scorponok. This is a Titan class figure that can transformer into three different modes. Each one was on display, the robot mode, scorpion and the modular battle station.

The actual head of Scroponok is able to convert into Lord Zarak. But this babushka-style transformation doesn’t end there. The head of Lord Zarak can transform into a Titan master. Anyone that wants this robotic nesting doll can get their hands on it this Fall.

Fans of the old school Transformers will no doubt be immediately familiar with this next figure on offer. Known by their five-faces, the Quintessons are an ancient race that have been encountered a few times in the animated series as well as more recent Transformers movies. This will no doubt make for an impressive and ominous addition to a collector’s shelves.

We also got to check out the Generations Selects line. This is a fan-driven line that can only be delivered via online orders. Each little Transformer can convert into a little cassette-like unit that fits snuggly within Soundwave.

Another impressive unit we got to see was Devastator. This towering monster requires eight Transformers in order to construct. Fans will need to have both sets of four Constructicons to be able to erect Devastator.

Another impressive unit we got to see was Devastator. This towering monster requires eight Transformers in order to construct. Fans will need to have both sets of four Constructicons to be able to erect Devastator.