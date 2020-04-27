ShackStream: Indie-licious is the delivery driver of the future in Cloudpunk

It doesn’t matter if we’re social distancing in the present or cyber distancing in the future. The world needs delivery drivers and we’re answering the call on the Indie-licious Shackstream. Come check it out as we navigate the neon skies and society as delivery drivers in Cloudpunk.

Cloudpunk comes from developer ION LANDS and publisher Merge Games. It launched on Steam on April 23, 2020 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. Taking place in a slightly blocky cyberpunk future, players take on the role of a driver for the Cloudpunk delivery service. There’s just two rules: don’t miss a delivery and don’t ask what’s in the package. Sounds simple enough, so we’re sure we’ll fine as we jump into transit on this week’s Indie-licious ShackStream, where we showcase new and popular indie gaming gems every Monday. Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET to see us be the best dystopian package delivery service we can be, or check out the embedded video just below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Can we survive the two rules of Cloudpunk or will the neon-noir city eat us alive?

If you’ve got the time, come see us off on our first day of work in the Cloudpunk delivery service on the Indie-licous ShackStream.