Wolfenstein: The Board Game Kickstarter has achieved over 10 times its goal

What do you say to a rousing game of Wolfenstein? Even decades later, there’s a lot of fun to be had in gunning through an entire regime of fascists on console or PC, but how about a dice-roll to determine if your rockets blow those nazis to bits or not? It turns out a lot of people are into the idea because the tabletop Kickstarter of Wolfenstein: The Board Game has passed its goal ten times over.

The Wolfenstein: The Board Game Kickstarter was originally launched on April 14, 2020 with an original goal of $50,000. With funding set to end on April 28, 2020, the project has garnered backing of over $600,000, over ten times the goal set to develop and launch the base game. Safe to say, a number of stretch goals have also been achieved for the project, including a number of new playable heroes and miniatures like Norman Caldwell and Horton Boone, extra mission cards, and other unique additions to the already impressive looking board game.

Developed by Archon Studios, Wolfenstein: The Board Game features content from the original game all the way up to The New Colossus and Youngblood. Players will roll to move through the castle on a mission, attempting to keep noise down to avoid attracting Nazis or risk fighting their way through. Various heroes are available including BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker, each with their own unique abilities, as well as item cards, weapons, and other unique cards or items that affect the flow of the game. With the game fully backed by a mile even ahead of the Kickstarter’s close, it’s safe to say Wolfenstein: The Board Game is happening and plenty of content is on the way for it.

