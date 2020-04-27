New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of April 27, 2020

April is wrapping with a fresh month of staying at home to look forward to in May. Let your friends at Shacknews assist you with passing the time. Our weekly livestream schedule.

Chris Jarrard
2

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, April 27

Indie-licious with TJ Denzer - Join TJ for a look at indie gems found off the beaten path.

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid! 

Tuesday, April 28

RDR2 with Bill Lavoy - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.

Wednesday, April 29

You’d have to be an April fool to miss The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2PM ET

Head out west with Bill Lavoy and skin a wolf or two in Red Dead Redemption 2 - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 30

More RDR2 with Bill Lavoy - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET

Friday, May 1

The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse. What’s that smell?

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

