Pokemon Masters update introduces Red/Blue starter Eggs Pick between the three Pokemon Red & Blue starters one more time, as the latest Pokemon Masters update introduces Eggs for Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

Battling Pokemon and fighting to be the very best like no one ever was has been the primary goal in Pokemon Masters. But there's about to be more to the mobile smash than fighting with powerful Pokemon trainers and their partners. Players are about to get a chance to hatch their own partners with some special Pokemon Eggs.

Those who would like to see their main character pick up a fresh Pokemon Egg simply need to boot up Pokemon Masters and pay Professor Bellis a visit. The Professor will prompt players to select an Egg that will eventually hatch into one of the Red/Blue starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle. The Eggs will hatch after a certain number of Pokemon battles. Those who are hoping to see Pokemon Eggs for different Pokemon won't have to wait too long. The Pokemon Company and developer DeNA will look to introduce additional Eggs to the game via future updates.

There's more set to hit Pokemon Masters this week on top of Eggs. A special Legendary Event called Pure Hearts and Rainbow Wings is set to kick off this Wednesday, April 29 at 11PM PT. Ho-Oh has come to Pasio and players will journey alongside famous Johto trainers Silver and Ethan to learn the story behind its arrival. Completing this quest will unlock Silver and partner Pokemon Ho-Oh as a playable sync pair.

Players can pick up a second sync pair through a special Spotlight Scout mission. Completing this will unlock Wallace and partner Pokemon Milotic.

Both of the new sync pairs can be found in Pokemon Masters starting this Wednesday. Both events will continue until May 13 at 10:59PM PT. As for the Eggs, those are available today.