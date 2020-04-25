Watch the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge here

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 8:45 PM ET with a very special Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge. We have gathered our Shacknews Livestream Productions team for a special video game challenge. Shacknews was hit by a wave of event cancelations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these talented folks have been adversely affected as they are experts in live event production. Tonight, we take a step towards repairing some of the damage that has been done by this awful virus. Let's turn around the global economy, Shacknews. Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge:

Best total score after a five video game gauntlet wins the title of Shacknews A/V Super Champion.

Games being played: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Smash Bros Ultimate Tetris 99 Super Mario Maker 2 Rocket League

All players are compensated equally for their time played in the tournament. This is just for bragging rights when we all get back together.

Thanks to our Shacknews Livestream Productions team for participating in tonight's special electronic sports competition.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with Bill, Clay, Alex, and Nevin once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 8:45 PM ET/ 5:45 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.