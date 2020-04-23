Fortnite Nerf Blasters let you get a real-life Victory Royale Nerf has created a line of Fortnite Blasters featuring some of the most iconic weapons from in-game.

Fortnite has been a world-changing phenomenon. There have been countless crossovers, real-world events and parties, and major toy manufacturers getting in on the ride. One of the most appropriate uses of the Fortnite licence is that found in the Nerf showcase. The company behind the foam-shooting toy guns has created an incredible line of Fortnite Nerf Blasters. We here at Shacknews had the pleasure of checking these beauties out first-hand.

Fortnite Nerf Blasters showcase

Fans of Fortnite will immediately recognize the wealth of Nerf Blasters on offer here. The cartoony nature of the guns in Fortnite translate perfectly to the vibrant plastic of the Nerf products. Please check out the video below!

We got to check out the Scoped Revolver, BASR-L Sniper Rifle, and the GL Grenade Launcher. But we could also see a host of other Fortnite weapons on the display wall including the Rocket Launcher, Assault Rifle, SMG-E, and even the stylish Silenced Pistol.

Some of these weapons utilized a removable scope, for those that want to try the iron sights or those that want some more long-range action. As for loading the Nerf darts, some required the old-school style of sliding the darts down the barrel while some featured impressive magazines.

Probably the most impressive items were the rockets for the Grenade Launcher. Obviously the GL in-game shoots grenades, but that’s not really very aerodynamic for Nerf, so the company has created these massive foam rockets. These look like they could do some real damage!

These Fortnite Nerf Blasters would make the perfect addition to a Nerf collection or even a gift to a younger relative who’s all about that Fortnite life. You can check out the full line of Fortnite Nerf Blasters on the Nerf Hasbro site. While you’re at it, check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more on the latest toys and games!