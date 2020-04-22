How to use the Frog Suit - Super Mario Maker 2 Discover how to use the new Frog Suit ability that was added to Super Mario Maker 2 with the World Maker update.

Long-time fans of the Mario series will be pleased to hear that the Frog Suit has made its way to Super Mario Maker 2. The last time this power up was seen was back in 1988 in Super Mario Bros 3. For those that want to know how to use the Frog Suit, and those that want to use it in Course Maker, we’ve got you covered.

How to use the Frog Suit

Let’s first tackle how to use the Frog Suit in the Course Maker. The Frog Suit ability is only available in the Super Mario Bros. 3 Game Style. This means you will not be able to use it in the other four versions of Mario.

Once you’ve set your Course Maker screen to the Super Mario Bros. 3 style, you can find the Frog Suit under the Items menu. This is found by pressing the Y button and then pressing either R or ZR until you reach the purple Items dial. In this dial, you will be able to see the new Frog Suit on the lower-left between the Super Star and Super Leaf.

You’re now free to place as many Frog Suits as you want! Keep in mind that the Frog Suit does have a life of its own, as soon as Mario enters the screen, it will begin hopping around. Make sure you place it in a spot where the player will be able to reach it before it hops off!

Now, about those Frog Suit abilities. When you manage to capture the hopping Frog Suit power up, Mario will be transformed into a frog. Mario’s normal walk will be replaced with a hop while his run will be swapped out for a faster hop. As for the man’s jump, it’s now a super high frog leap which can be increased by holding the jump button.

The Frog Suit also has an effect on Mario when he’s under water. He will be able to swim much faster and in nice straight lines.

Now that you know all about how to use the Frog Suit, including where to find it in Course Maker and what its abilities are, you're all set to explore the new World Maker update.