Super Mario Maker 2 update 3.0.0 patch notes - World Maker Super Mario Maker 2 is out with its final major update. Here are all the patch notes.

Here are the full Super Mario Maker 2 update 3.0.0 patch notes:

New Parts

Added Super Mario Bros. 2 Mushroom to 8-bit Super Mario Bros. Game Style

Added Frog Suit to Super Mario Bros. 3 Game Style

Added Power Balloon to Super Mario World Game Style

Added Super Acorn to New Super Mario Bros. U Game Style

Added Boomerang Flower to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Cannon Box to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Propeller Box to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Goomba Mask to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Bullet Bill Mask to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Red POW Box to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Larry to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Iggy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Wendy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Lemmy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Roy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Morton to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Ludwig to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Mechakoopa to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles

Added Cursed Key to 8-bit Super Mario Bros. Game Style

Added ON/OFF Trampoline to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

Added Dotted-Line Block to Super Mario 3D World Game Style

World Maker FAQ

How do I change the direction of a path or its type? After placing a path, touch it, or press A Button to change its direction. You can change it's type by pressing down on it.

How do I set a course in a world? After placing a red dot on a world, you can then set a course in that spot. You can set any course saved in My Courses in Coursebot. By touching or holding down A Button on a red dot that has been placed, you can change its type or the course set in that spot.

How to upload a Super World There needs to be a way to get from the start to the castle in each world of your Super World There has to be a course set in each world of your Super World. All of your courses set in your Super World need to have been uploaded to Course World already.

How to play Super Worlds made by other Makers Go to the Super Worlds area of Course World to play Super Worlds made by Makers from around the globe. Go to the Maker Profile page of any Maker with a world logo on their profile to play their uploaded Super World.



Course World

Super Worlds have been added.

You can play Super Worlds uploaded from Makers around the globe.

If a Maker uploads a Super World, it will be displayed in the Overview section of their Maker Profile.

Added a list of Super Worlds a Maker has played to their Maker Profile.

Added a friend list to Leaderboards. Friends who have allowed “Share to Friend List” in Options will be displayed here.

In Leaderboards, the order of the list of Makers you’re following has been changed to display whoever uploaded a course most recently first.

Increased the number of tags that can be added to a course. Added the following tags: Art, Technical, Shooter, Boss battle, Single player, and Link. Courses that are tagged with “Single player” will not be selected in Network Play.

You can now download courses that you posted to My Courses in Coursebot.

Added a list of friends’ times to Everyone’s Times in Ninji Speedruns.

Friends who have allowed “Share to Friend List” in Options will be displayed here.

Added gear that can be acquired in Easy and Normal modes of Endless Challenge. If the conditions for earning this gear have been met in Ver. 2.0.0 or earlier, it will be acquired when updating to Ver. 3.0.0.



General

Added “Share to Friend List” to Options. -By setting this to “Allow,” your information will be displayed to your friends in Leaderboards and Ninji Speedruns.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

There's all the details on this latest Super Mario Maker 2 update. Nintendo said this would be the final major update, but at least it is a banger. Are you building a Super World? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below this article!