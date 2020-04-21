Super Mario Maker 2 update 3.0.0 patch notes - World Maker
Super Mario Maker 2 is out with its final major update. Here are all the patch notes.
Here are the full Super Mario Maker 2 update 3.0.0 patch notes:
New Parts
- Added Super Mario Bros. 2 Mushroom to 8-bit Super Mario Bros. Game Style
- Added Frog Suit to Super Mario Bros. 3 Game Style
- Added Power Balloon to Super Mario World Game Style
- Added Super Acorn to New Super Mario Bros. U Game Style
- Added Boomerang Flower to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Cannon Box to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Propeller Box to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Goomba Mask to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Bullet Bill Mask to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Red POW Box to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Larry to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Iggy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Wendy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Lemmy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Roy to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Morton to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Ludwig to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Mechakoopa to SMB, SMB3, SMW, and NSMBU Game Styles
- Added Cursed Key to 8-bit Super Mario Bros. Game Style
- Added ON/OFF Trampoline to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
- Added Dotted-Line Block to Super Mario 3D World Game Style
World Maker FAQ
- How do I change the direction of a path or its type?
- After placing a path, touch it, or press A Button to change its direction. You can change it's type by pressing down on it.
- How do I set a course in a world?
- After placing a red dot on a world, you can then set a course in that spot. You can set any course saved in My Courses in Coursebot. By touching or holding down A Button on a red dot that has been placed, you can change its type or the course set in that spot.
- How to upload a Super World
- There needs to be a way to get from the start to the castle in each world of your Super World
- There has to be a course set in each world of your Super World.
- All of your courses set in your Super World need to have been uploaded to Course World already.
- How to play Super Worlds made by other Makers
- Go to the Super Worlds area of Course World to play Super Worlds made by Makers from around the globe. Go to the Maker Profile page of any Maker with a world logo on their profile to play their uploaded Super World.
Course World
- Super Worlds have been added.
- You can play Super Worlds uploaded from Makers around the globe.
- If a Maker uploads a Super World, it will be displayed in the Overview section of their Maker Profile.
- Added a list of Super Worlds a Maker has played to their Maker Profile.
- Added a friend list to Leaderboards.
- Friends who have allowed “Share to Friend List” in Options will be displayed here.
- In Leaderboards, the order of the list of Makers you’re following has been changed to display whoever uploaded a course most recently first.
- Increased the number of tags that can be added to a course.
- Added the following tags: Art, Technical, Shooter, Boss battle, Single player, and Link.
- Courses that are tagged with “Single player” will not be selected in Network Play.
- You can now download courses that you posted to My Courses in Coursebot.
- Added a list of friends’ times to Everyone’s Times in Ninji Speedruns.
- Friends who have allowed “Share to Friend List” in Options will be displayed here.
- Added gear that can be acquired in Easy and Normal modes of Endless Challenge.
- If the conditions for earning this gear have been met in Ver. 2.0.0 or earlier, it will be acquired when updating to Ver. 3.0.0.
General
- Added “Share to Friend List” to Options. -By setting this to “Allow,” your information will be displayed to your friends in Leaderboards and Ninji Speedruns.
- Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.
There's all the details on this latest Super Mario Maker 2 update. Nintendo said this would be the final major update, but at least it is a banger. Are you building a Super World? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below this article!
